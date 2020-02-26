Stop drinking the Trump Kool-Aid -- Wayne Bruno

I hear people and politicians praising President Donald Trump for our low unemployment numbers and the good economy. To them, it doesn't seem to matter that he and his minions are undermining our Constitution, insulting war heroes and corrupting our political institutions.
The citizens and politicians in Nazi Germany also looked the other way when their leader gave them low unemployment and a good economy. That all ended in April 1945.
A survey by the Federal Reserve found that 40% of American adults do not have $400 in a savings account to cover an emergency expense. Seven million Americans are three months or more behind in their car payments. More Americans are working two jobs -- 7.6 million, the highest number in 20 years.
Remember the now defunct Trump University? Remember the failed Trump Airlines? Remember the president's fake hair and fake physical? Remember when he congratulated the state of Kansas for the Chiefs, who play football in Missouri?
Wake up, Americans. Stop drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and the Republican Kool-Aid.
Wayne Bruno, Merrimac