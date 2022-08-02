Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.

It is now time to add one more characteristic to that list, and it couldn't happen fast enough: COVID-19 vaccination status.

The pandemic is not over, but our paranoia must be. The pandemic is not over, but the government overreach must be. The pandemic is not over, but our polarization has to be.

Enough of this shock doctrine -- on both sides. We can take a sensible approach that prioritizes protecting vulnerable groups, and we can do it without politicizing medical freedom, deepening our current cultural divisions, and flat-out discriminating against individuals holding firm to their right to exercise autonomy over their own bodies. That goes both ways, friends.

After two-and-a-half years, if our elected officials can't implement policies that balance these priorities, we must replace them with haste in the next election cycle.

Forget your party affiliation. Vote on ideas. Live and let live.

Liam McGilligan, Madison