Stop compensating reckless hunting -- Bill Lueders

Saturday's letter to the editor "Stop paying for killed hunting dogs," which complained that the state of Wisconsin compensates hunters whose dogs are killed by wolves while hunting other animals, is well-founded. But the situation is even worse than the author says.

As I reported years ago for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, this program, unique among the 50 states, has even made payments of up to $2,500 per slain dog to individuals who have been fined and convicted of crimes for hunting-related offenses. Money has also gone to repeat claimants and people from other states who brought their dogs to Wisconsin to hunt.