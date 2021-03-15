Stop compensating reckless hunting -- Bill Lueders

Saturday's letter to the editor "Stop paying for killed hunting dogs," which complained that the state of Wisconsin compensates hunters whose dogs are killed by wolves while hunting other animals, is well-founded. But the situation is even worse than the author says.
As I reported years ago for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, this program, unique among the 50 states, has even made payments of up to $2,500 per slain dog to individuals who have been fined and convicted of crimes for hunting-related offenses. Money has also gone to repeat claimants and people from other states who brought their dogs to Wisconsin to hunt.
In 2014, after my report was published, the state’s Wolf Advisory Committee voted 9-8 to recommend discontinuing these payments. But after the president of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association objected, reportedly saying “be careful of what you do or this could get ugly,” Department of Natural Resources staff advised the committee that it should not be making such recommendations.