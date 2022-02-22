Stop building line until fate is final -- Betsy D’Angelo

Imagine you are a landowner. You love your property. You do not want the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage transmission lines and towers on your land in southwest Wisconsin. But you have no choice.

Crews arrive and cut down your trees and remove vegetation. Later you learn that line may not be completed after all. All the destruction of your property was done for naught. No one can resurrect trees, vegetation and habitat so you are left to live with the scar to your land and your psyche.

Tragically, this scenario is a distinct possibility. One lawsuit is preventing construction of the transmission line across the Mississippi River, and another lawsuit has a strong chance to stop the entire project.

Imagine you are not a landowner but you love the Driftless Area in southwestern Wisconsin. You do not want the beautiful terrain and environment to be ruined by industrial transmission lines. You likewise have no choice.

Imagine you are a utility customer. You likewise have no choice but to pay for this needless destruction.

Please ask your legislators and Gov. Tony Evers to tell American Transmission Co. to stop construction until the ultimate fate of the transmission line is decided in court.

Betsy D’Angelo, town of Dodgeville