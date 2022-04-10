Stop attacking transgender kids -- Mary Wichita

Our 13-year-old grandchild recently asked us to use the pronouns he/him and call him Oliver instead of Helena.

He is fortunate. His family, friends, teachers and counselor support him. Information and stories online and in books also help him feel OK about transitioning. For at least two years, Oliver has struggled with depression, anxiety and deep thoughts of suicide. Since he announced his new pronouns, he seems happier and more himself.

We firmly believe the support he is receiving for identifying male is a critical piece of his road to recovery. The mounting attacks on LGBTQ+ youth across the country are not helping, but at least he knows “his people” are with him. What a world we live in. With attempted suicide rates by transgender youth the highest among all youth, legislators attack vulnerable children and remove choices and freedoms that the GOP tout are so important under other circumstances.

The Wisconsin GOP-controlled Legislature passed a law that would have allowed lawsuits against school districts or school officials over the use of students’ chosen names or pronouns. To Oliver we say, “We love who you are. We will work to elect officials at every level of government who protect you."

Mary Wichita, Madison