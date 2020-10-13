 Skip to main content
Stop asking Biden about court packing -- Mark K. Allen
Stop asking Biden about court packing -- Mark K. Allen

The latest attack on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been a call for him to go on the record favoring or opposing packing the U.S. Supreme Court with additional seats.

Why should he do this when that decision is really a question for well in the future? In 2016, Republicans went on the record that a U.S. Supreme Court justice should not be confirmed in an election year. Four years later, the Republicans have gone back on their word. Would Biden's answer on packing the court be any more binding?

It will be argued that asking Judge Amy Coney Barrett to comment on future cases would be wrong, yet Biden is asked a hypothetical question. So I say, ask Biden about things he has said he will do and leave questions about the Supreme Court for after he is president.

I am far more interested in his plans to address the pandemic and the economy.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

