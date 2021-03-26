Stimulus previews carbon dividend -- Warren Palmer

The federal government's rapid deployment of stimulus payments and the public's joyful response to them previews how carbon fees and dividends would work.
The idea is simple. A fee is finally charged for emitting harmful pollution. Carbon-based products become more expensive, and low-carbon products become cheaper. Entrepreneurs go into overdrive developing low- or no-carbon innovation.
Then the carbon fees collected are all returned to taxpayers, just like the stimulus payments. Unlike the stimulus payments, the program does not increase federal debt. It just charges a fee for something that never should have been free -- emitting pollution. And then it pays everyone cash to help adjust to the needed economic changes.
Now is the time for Congress to pass this brilliant nonpartisan policy.
Warren Palmer, Madison