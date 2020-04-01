Stimulus full of wasteful spending -- Donald Ternus

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package is filled with nonessential pet projects of lawmakers. Even in a crisis to help people during these times, the lawmakers can’t resist adding pork. It is shameful.

The voters need to examine this legislation. Examples include $25 million for Kennedy Center, and $75 million each for National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

What do these have to do with getting aid to people who have lost a paycheck because of the coronovirus epidemic? Our lawmakers seem to operate with the philosophy “never let a crisis go to waste.”

Donald Ternus, Sun Prairie