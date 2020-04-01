Stimulus full of wasteful spending -- Donald Ternus
0 comments

Stimulus full of wasteful spending -- Donald Ternus

  • 0

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package is filled with nonessential pet projects of lawmakers. Even in a crisis to help people during these times, the lawmakers can’t resist adding pork. It is shameful.

The voters need to examine this legislation. Examples include $25 million for Kennedy Center, and $75 million each for National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

What do these have to do with getting aid to people who have lost a paycheck because of the coronovirus epidemic? Our lawmakers seem to operate with the philosophy “never let a crisis go to waste.”

Donald Ternus, Sun Prairie

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics