Stimulus full of wasteful spending -- Donald Ternus

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package is filled with nonessential pet projects of lawmakers. Even in a crisis to help people during these times, the lawmakers can’t resist adding pork. It is shameful.
The voters need to examine this legislation. Examples include $25 million for Kennedy Center, and $75 million each for National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
What do these have to do with getting aid to people who have lost a paycheck because of the coronovirus epidemic? Our lawmakers seem to operate with the philosophy “never let a crisis go to waste.”
Donald Ternus, Sun Prairie
