Recent news is far from encouraging on the climate front. The long-standing problem of climate change has been kicked down the road once too often.
The Oxford English Dictionary just announced "climate emergency" as its word of the year. As if to emphasize it's not just a change but an emergency, the recent UN Emissions Gap Report 2019 describes increasingly dire consequences and needed drastic actions. It calls for global emission cuts of 7.6 percent every year for the next 10 years to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius Paris target.
In a recent story in the State Journal on that report, government officials lament unnamed countries quitting the Paris Climate Accord. We in the United States are citizens of one such unnamed country. Our "denier in chief" refuses to recognize climate change is really happening, really serious, really human-caused, and that we really can still do something about it.
Meanwhile, self-serving Republicans ignore bipartisan solutions supported by retired conservative leaders. Maybe we need to protect Republicans in office from White House Twitter-blasts that apparently blind them to the truth.
One hope might be in removing President Donald Trump from office for the sake of the political integrity of conservatives and our livable climate.
Kermit Hovey, Middleton