Still striving for King's dream -- Denise Beckfield
Still striving for King's dream -- Denise Beckfield

I was relieved by the jury's decision in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

I have an African American stepbrother. He has an advanced degree, lives with his wife and children in a progressive university community and is law-abiding to a fault. Yet every time I read of another unarmed Black man who's been shot by a police officer or wannabe police officer, I think, “There but for the grace of God.”

I'm reminded of the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his hope for the day "when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing ... ‘Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!'”

I, too, long for that day. For only then will we all be truly safe.

Denise Beckfield, San Diego

