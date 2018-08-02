The hackneyed stereotypes of socialism in Cal Thomas' Sunday column, "Spoiled children of America are drawn to failed ideas," were as tiresome as the reference to Venezuela as an example of socialism was misplaced.

Venezuela's government does, indeed, claim to be socialist, but what about the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. They have all had socialist governments for extended periods of time and their citizens are still benefiting from the programs those governments established.

I studied in both England an Germany when they had socialist governments. As a poor student, I was grateful for the services they instituted, especially medical care, from which I benefited. As far as socialism spoiling people is concerned, one should remember some sayings from Karl Marx, perhaps the most influential socialist ever. He not only said "to each according to his need," he also said, "from each according to his ability."

Socialism is not prefect and, like all human systems, it should be critiqued. However, Thomas' column was not a thoughtful and discriminating critique, but a collection of stereotypes, prejudices and slogans.

Rev. Jerry Folk, Madison