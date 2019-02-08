The reality of growing and worsening climate change is pervasive and undeniable. All major news networks report unusual and increasingly frequent severe weather and catastrophes causing significant environmental damage and adverse effects on lives and health.
Reputable sources such as National Geographic, Time magazine, countless scientific journals and Madison's WKOW-TV (Ch. 27) meteorology department have identified and reported on the harmful effects of human-caused growing carbon emissions on the environment. Adverse effects include intense floods, droughts, out-of-control wildfires, hurricanes, melting polar ice, rising ocean levels, disruption to normal weather patterns and increased insect-borne diseases in northern latitudes including Wisconsin. All of these contribute to global immigration issues caused by inhospitable and extreme living environments in some countries.
The growing environmental crises should not be a singular political party issue, but rather a global and multinational concern. It requires urgent action and collaboration to address and hopefully remediate.
I have made the climate change crises a high priority when I vote. I strongly encourage others to do so. Our children, grandchildren and future generations deserve no less.
Yes, environmental and weather disasters have naturally occurred over millennia. But the role of human interference and adverse effects with nature, environment and weather cannot be ignored or denied any longer.
Terry Brenny, Stoughton, retired hospital CEO