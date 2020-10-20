 Skip to main content
Step away from fear and vote GOP -- Richard Wood

A recent front-page headline declared that President Donald Trump is on the defense in battleground states. This is so far from the truth.

President Trump is always on the offensive, not the defensive. The town hall meetings last week showed our president in action and Joe Biden almost falling asleep. The difference was like watching an NFL game instead of the Lawrence Welk show.

President Trump, the first lady and many others have beaten the virus. They are showing us all how not to be afraid, take this beast by the nose and move forward.

We have been kept like mushrooms in the dark and fed you know what on the election polls and the virus fear. I ask all of you to step away from fear, join the winners and stand with the Republicans.

Richard Wood, Cottage Grove

