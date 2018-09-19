In the race to replace U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, voters in the 1st Congressional District are lucky -- the two candidates offer stark differences in their visions for our state and country.
Randy Bryce supports a $32 trillion “Medicare for All” plan being pushed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. He wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and increase taxes. Add that to the personal baggage he brings with him of failing to pay child support and being arrested nine times and you get a pretty good idea of the type of America Bryce hopes we become.
Contrast that to Bryan Steil, who wants to cut job-killing regulations, will fight for better trade deals and who believes America is at its best when we can keep more of our hard-earned money instead of sending it to Washington. Let's protect the conservative values that Ryan has championed for years in Congress by supporting Steil.
There’s a reason Bryce is a three-time failed candidate for office and why his own brother supports Steil for Congress. Vote for Steil this November.
Michael Obershaw, Janesville