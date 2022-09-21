Stay out of private health decisions -- Barb Brown

I am bringing up a question to our Wisconsin representatives about women no longer having the right to choose about the course of their own lives.

As a nurse for over 40 years, my views on abortion have changed after seeing the reality of what occurs when a woman becomes pregnant at inopportune times. Women face struggles that are financial, social and health related (not always just the life of the woman). Sometimes the baby has a serious condition not conducive to life without millions of dollars of expensive, invasive medical interventions.

If we really cared in this society, we would ensure a woman had the affordable health care and child care, quality education, mandated paternity testing and workplace protections needed to help her choose the “pro-life” decision.

Ultimately, all citizens should have the right to bodily autonomy, especially when it comes to private health care decisions. Why do our representatives believe it is OK to mandate people change the course of their life for that of another? Maybe our laws should require everyone to donate blood and give a kidney to save the life of another?

Please contact your state representatives and ask how they will help a woman’s right to choose. And vote in November.

Barb Brown, Mayville