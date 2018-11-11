Last week my fellow Wisconsinites took the first step in reclaiming our once-proud state. Congratulations. But much work is yet to be done.
We need to reclaim one if not both chambers of our Legislature. Through gerrymandering and voter suppression, the Republicans still have control. We need to be as motivated in two years as we were last week to take back our educational system, to fix our roads and infrastructure, and to protect and preserve our beautiful natural resources.
We can accomplish this if we keep our eyes on the prize.
Randy Schramm, Madison