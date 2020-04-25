'Stay at home' has adverse effects -- Alyssa Moulton

I was saddened to hear that our governor extended the "safer at home" order.
What is his long-term plan? Is he waiting until COVID-19 is completely eradicated before opening the state up again? I fully support protecting our most vulnerable. We should allow those at higher risk to continue working from home, to choose an online public school option, and to encourage businesses to have specific hours for these groups.
But thousands of people understand that the adverse effects of this extension will only continue to increase suicides, depression rates, domestic abuse, child endangerment, immune system suppression, and small business bankruptcy.
These adverse events are overwhelmingly greater than our COVID-19 concerns. How long must our people suffer? Please hear the voice of your state.
Alyssa Moulton, Deforest
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.