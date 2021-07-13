Stations will block Overture Center -- Theodora Zehner

I support the the concept of bus rapid transit in Madison, but I do not support the installation of stations on State Street.
Recently, I stood on the 200 block of State Street next to the Overture Center. This one block looks unlike any other with mature trees, beautiful plantings and public seating. It's a cool, restful and welcoming area on a very hot day.
A bus station will ruin the one perfect block on all of State Street.
I also stood at the other end of the 200 block at the entrance of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. As far as I could determine, two trees plus two full planters at risk from a bus station that would totally mask the facade of the museum. This is unacceptable.
This building was designed by the world-renowned architect César Pelli. It is certainly the most prestigious contemporary building in Madison.
Through 30 years of living in Madison, I have come to realize the fragility of our beloved State Street. Its needs must include the merchants, the restaurants and the public centers such as the Overture Center -- as well as transportation. Surely for this unique and historic area, an alternative can be found to have a bus rapid transit route with stations placed elsewhere.
These stations will obscure what’s behind them. And what exists behind the stations will be the very sources for keeping State Street viable.