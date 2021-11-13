Stations off State St. deserved study -- Carol Richard

Thank you to Madison Alds. Syed Abbas, Mike Verveer, Christian Albouras, Sherri Carter, Tag Evers, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie for supporting the amendment to have a traffic study performed on Johnson and Gorham streets to assess the possibility of locating bus rapid transit stations at those intersections with State Street.
It is very unfortunate that the amendment failed, and I believe the decision will come back to haunt this City Council. I watched the proceedings and kept wondering why someone didn’t ask a simple question: If BRT is successful, then shouldn't the traffic on Johnson and Gorham be reduced?
And perhaps with a little additional traffic congestion and less parking on those streets, commuters might be more inclined to use BRT. Did any of this figure into the assessment of the alternative station location? I thought traffic experts worked with data, not merely by surmising.
What a shame.
Carol Richard, Madison