I cannot be alone in observing how screwed up our drug policy in the United States is.
Having marijuana on the same schedule as heroin hurts marijuana's availability for pain and chronic debilities. So what do people turn to? Opiates.
Due to this misguided government position, opiate use has led to countless, needless deaths across the country. It's been called a crisis -- if so, then urgent action is required. Wisconsin must join the other 34 states that have legalized medical marijuana, and it must not be narrowly defined.
This step would be cost-effective, too, because we would need less costly medical attention to deal with opiate overdoses.
Connie Palmer Smalley, Madison