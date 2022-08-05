State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.

Then we had Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, who will go down as the worst chief justice the court has ever seen. Almost every decision of the current court can be easily predicted. The court’s corrupt right-wing majority decides cases not on the basis of law or reason, but to give the outcome the right-wing Republican majority of the Legislature wants. The recent decision to allow a member of the DNR board to serve an unlimited term is just one example.

The court declared ballot drop boxes illegal, even though nothing in the law states they are. The right-wing majority had to know they were doing former President Donald Trump’s bidding. Roggensack conspired with the Legislature to change the way the court picked the chief justice. She moved the rule-making process into secrecy. The current chief hasn’t shown any more openness.

I hope the people of Wisconsin elect a person of integrity to replace Roggensack.

Joel Winnig, Madison