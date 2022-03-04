State's democracy is in real danger -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Democracy in Wisconsin is dying.

The Electoral Integrity Project at Harvard University has studied the quality of elections worldwide since 2012. It has also issued biannual reports that grade U.S. states on a scale of 1 through 100. In its most recent study of the 2020 elections, the integrity of Wisconsin’s electoral boundaries earned a score of 23 -- worst in the nation.

This loss of democracy is evidenced by Wisconsin voters handing Democrats every statewide race in 2018 and 203,000 more votes for the state Assembly -- but the rigged Republican maps gave Republicans 63 of the 99 seats.

Since the regime of Gov. Scott Walker took control of the state government in 2010 and gerrymandered the maps, I as a progressive am no longer represented in state policy issues. I am also not represented fairly in the United States Congress due to boundary tilts.

If Republicans have better ideas, why do they need to rig the maps to stay in control ? As a citizen of Wisconsin and a taxpayer, why am I not fairly represented? We need to have answers to these questions before democracy in Wisconsin passes away.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison