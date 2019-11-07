Susan Schmitz's Oct. 25 letter to the editor, "Taylor is misleading people about F-35s," disputes the validity of comments I made during my Oct. 10 Assembly floor speech against stationing F-35s in our dense, residential community.
I would encourage the public to listen to my speech on wiseye.org. As the video shows, I state that the Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement for Burlington, Vermont, where F-35 military jets are now arriving, estimated that the F-35s would be four times louder than the F-16s currently being flown.
My statement that F-35s have been flown in afterburner is also correct. There is significant doubt, however, from noise experts and even within the Air Force itself, as revealed in a leaked email, that F-35s will only use afterburners 5% of the time. This is important because increased afterburner use increases noise intensity and can change the area impacted.
Schmitz is pushing a proposal the U.S. Air Force warns will not just significantly disrupt some of our neighborhoods on Madison's East and North sides, but result in significant, disproportionate negative impacts on communities of color, low-income communities and children. As the Air Force concludes in the impact statement for our community, “impacts to environmental justice associated with the proposed action would be considered significant.”
