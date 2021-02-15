State wolf hunt is not necessary -- Tim Melin

A Jefferson County judge recently ruled that wolf hunting should take place in Wisconsin over the objection of the state Department of Natural Resources.

These wolves have recently (and with much controversy) come off the endangered list. The suit filed by Hunter Nation Inc. (a Kansas-based hunting organization) was heard and acted on by Judge Bennett Brantmeier. I could not disagree more with this ruling.

Wolves have been nearly wiped out of existence by hunters and ranchers. Hunter Nation Inc. wants to protect the "rights" of hunters to kill these animals while it makes its money from hunters. This is not about the rights of hunters to kill a non-food animal. It's about money and killing.

I've seen how people hunt black bear in northern Wisconsin. It's sick and sad. Dogs with radio collars are sent into the woods to tree a bear where it can be shot and killed. This isn't morally justified.

And what about the Native American rights about protecting an animal that is sacred to them? Is this to be ignored (white men again taking from native people)?