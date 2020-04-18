State voters are inspiration to all -- Susan Steinberg

Like Americans across the country, I watched the unfolding chaos surrounding Wisconsin's recent election with dismay and outrage.

Those who are afraid of the power of the vote found yet another way to force voters to choose between casting a ballot and risking death. I am sorry for the stress and fear the court rulings caused, and wish that wiser and kinder minds had prevailed.

Thank you to everyone who persisted: Those who found their way to one of the few polling places in Milwaukee, those who stood in line for hours, those who cast a ballot by mail, those who called and supported voters, and those who did all they could yet for one reason or another were not able to exercise their right to vote.

Thank you, too, to all those working to ensure that all voters are protected -- from the threat of illness or any other kind of threat -- on the next election day.

You inspire me to do the same in North Carolina.

Susan Steinberg, Carrboro, North Carolina