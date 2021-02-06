 Skip to main content
State Street will help city flourish -- Deb Archer
State Street will help city flourish -- Deb Archer

For more than 25 years, I invested my passion and time into helping position Madison as a memorable and remarkable place to visit. Twenty-five years ago, honestly our Downtown left a lot to be desired.

The advent of Monona Terrace was the first catalyst for change, followed by the opening of the Kohl Center, Overture and more. The long-term investments in these types of spaces are what cities do when they strive to have a better future. Building a place where people want to visit is the beginning of the cycle where people want to live and businesses want to be.

Over these years, the “living room” of our community -- Downtown -- evolved into a thriving and special place. The pandemic will change its course for a while, but it will be back. To hasten our central city’s future, now is the time to reimagine and commit to investing in the future of State Street.

The time has come to turn State Street into a pedestrian mall such as Pearl Street, in Boulder, Colorado; Church Street in Burlington, Vermont; and Iowa City’s ped mall. We will all benefit because it will contribute dramatically to Madison’s future and help the businesses we all know and love -- and new ones -- flourish.

Deb Archer, Cross Plains

