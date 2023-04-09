What comes around goes around. The March 16 story "City weighs ‘street for everyone’" and the old 1970s picture of State Street struck a nostalgic chord. The photo showed a vibrant street with crowded storefronts and cars searching for parking -- a truly active business and social district.

The article was highlighting a plan for a pedestrian-only lower three blocks of State Street in hopes to revitalize and draw people Downtown. It's funny, because that is exactly what the old picture illustrates. What changed? Exactly what is proposed being changed now.

Living at 210 State St. (above the original Paul's Club tree top) as a young student from 1979-83, I was heartbroken to see State Street transformed into a "bus only" pedestrian mall. Gone was the opportunity to shop, eat, go out and socialize from place to place, conveniently from car to the curb. Also lost was the fun of driving up and down the street, meeting and greeting -- "cruising" as we used to call it.

Lately, we are starting to see ugly architectural mistakes from the urban renewal era being replaced with aesthetic buildings Downtown and on the UW-Madison campus. We should reconsider civil engineering mistakes, too. Who knows if removing buses from the 400-600 blocks will return State Street to the vibrant picture in the article. A 1970s bus policy changed that. And hopefully a new 2020s bus policy may help correct it.

Chuck Freidrichs, Madison

