State Street was mistreated by city -- Bob Hunt
Madison is treating State Street shamefully. First the City Council denied funds to rebuild businesses, and now the city has stopped a pedestrian mall for even a few summer weekends. Madison seems to be peddling the false equivalency of a boarded-up State Street to an obscure boarded-up strip mall.

The name "State Street" refers to the state of Wisconsin. At one end is the shining light on the hill of the state Capitol. On the other is the beacon of enlightenment for the state, which is UW-Madison. State Street uplifts Madison to a leadership role in representing Wisconsin.

Shunning this leadership role is not something former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin would do. For all his perceived faults, Soglin recognized the importance of State Street.

It is good to see some plywood boards removed from the Overture Center. The artwork on those boards was but signatures on a cast of a broken leg. Cast off these boards and return State Street to its status, and for pedestrians to enjoy to the fullest.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

