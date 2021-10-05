State Street stops necessary for many -- Joan Downs

As a disabled person, I am outraged at those who assume that bus stops on State Street are not necessary for anyone.

Most recently, this lack of understanding comes from four former mayors in their recent State Journal column, "Keep the BRT off State Street." They have the hubris to challenge the commitment of the current mayor to have two bus stops on State Street. Fortunately, our current mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, understands that such stops are necessary for many of us, including but not limited to those with disabilities.

To the former mayors and others who don't support bus stops on State Street, I suggest an exercise I learned as an incoming UW-Madison staff member. The exercise was to try to navigate your way around UW-Madison using a different mode of transportation, for example a wheelchair on Bascom Hill.

If you have the privilege and the ability to walk, please do not assume everyone else has the same privilege or ability.