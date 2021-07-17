State Street stops are about equity -- Wesley Korpela

State Street will be saved with bus rapid transit stops on it. It’s disappointing to hear from so many businesses, organizations and Madison residents who disagree.
Many Madison residents of color live in neighborhoods too far away to take a reasonable bus ride to State Street. Many working-class Madison residents do not own a car. With stops for bus rapid transit on State Street, some of these barriers will be removed for these communities.
Putting the stops a block or two away is just another barrier for Madison residents. Plenty of Madison residents have disabilities, and having stops for bus rapid transit blocks away will continue to make State Street inaccessible. I say it’s time for State Street to serve these residents, too.
Folks complain about the Overture Center being obscured, or stops taking up too much sidewalk space. But rarely do I hear them acknowledge the vast good these stops being on State Street will do to serve often undervalued and forgotten Madison communities.
Putting these stops on State Street is an equity issue. All the businesses, organizations and residents who purport to be proponents of equity, but who oppose these stops, need to reevaluate their position and their values.
Wesley Korpela, Madison