LETTER TO THE EDITOR

State Street should be campaign issue -- Jerry McMorrow

Thank you for last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "UW thinks big about mall; the city should, too," and your continued support for turning State Street in Madison into a grand promenade.

While our mayor has made some concessions in agreeing to allow the 400 to 600 blocks to be bus-free, she continues to believe we must have buses on the rest of this signature street because it is an equity issue, in which bus riders would have to walk one block over to State Street. Really?

Virtually everyone I talk with about this issue is in support of a bus-free State Street for improved lifestyle, helping Downtown businesses and increasing the visitors to our wonderful Downtown.

Where are all these folks who think buses and enormous bus stations should be on our great street? The buses are currently diverted from State Street over 70 days a year in support of community activities such as the Dane County Farmers' Market, and this seems to pose no problem.

I would encourage those who intend to oppose our current mayor in the next mayoral election to make a bus-free State Street a major plank in their campaign.

Jerry McMorrow, Madison 

