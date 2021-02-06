 Skip to main content
State Street promenade will be exciting Downtown -- Judy Ulery
State Street promenade will be exciting Downtown -- Judy Ulery

I read with excitement the State Journal's Jan. 24 editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," about transforming State Street into a pedestrian mall.

Then to use Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, as a suggested guideline -- that got my excitement up even more. I’ve been to Pearl Street Mall several times. It’s awesome, and I could totally see that for State Street.

I hope the city will jump on this. I have no doubt it would bring people back to Downtown.

Judy Ulery, Fitchburg

