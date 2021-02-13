 Skip to main content
State Street needs to be traffic free -- Joe Tripalin
State Street needs to be traffic free -- Joe Tripalin

In my travels to Europe, I have discovered every city has designated former traffic streets as pedestrian-only thoroughfares.

These traffic-free zones quickly became the signature "street" of the city. These vibrant areas attract people for shopping, dining and just strolling.

Discussions are underway in Madison to turn State Street into a pedestrian-only street. It is a great idea and long overdue. But, as typical of Madison, no good idea goes unpunished. Handwringing about where the buses will go and other inconsequential things are served up as reasons to go slow.

Just get it done and maybe State Street will become again the signature street in Madison.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

