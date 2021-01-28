State street must change to survive -- Mark Schmitz

State Street must transform to survive.

As a Madison native, resident of the 400 block in the 1980s, and member of the State Street Design Committee in the 2000s, I write with years of study and conviction behind this critical next step.

I have visited Pearl Street in Colorado and Church Street in Vermont myriad times and am witness to their profound business and community success through converting to pedestrian mall strategies.

The fact that our Isthmus geography prohibits that conversion is simply not true. Metro Transit can make this work. Period. We can all make this work.

Our city must initiate a very real renaissance, and State Street is the place to start. It's always been the spine of our future.

Get it done, Madison. I'm in.

Mark Schmitz, Madison

