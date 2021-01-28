State Street mall would be exciting -- Joan Traubenberg

My husband and I lived in Longmont, Colorado, for 15 years before moving to Sun Prairie seven years ago to be closer to our grandchildren.

Boulder, Colorado, was only a short 10 minute drive from Longmont, and we went there often. Pearl Street was a fun destination any time of year, but especially in the summer when street musicians and buskers were performing. Several times a year the city would hold art or craft fairs on the Pearl Street mall.

We always took visitors to Pearl Street whether something was going on or not. It was fun to grab a coffee or ice cream and sit on a bench and people watch. Of course we enjoyed all the shopping, cute, kitchy shops and an abundance of local restaurants.

I vote "yes." Madison could benefit from a pedestrian mall such as Pearl Street. It's exciting to think about. I hope it happens.

Joan Traubenberg, Sun Prairie

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back