 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Street mall would be exciting -- Joan Traubenberg
0 comments

State Street mall would be exciting -- Joan Traubenberg

  • 0

My husband and I lived in Longmont, Colorado, for 15 years before moving to Sun Prairie seven years ago to be closer to our grandchildren.

Boulder, Colorado, was only a short 10 minute drive from Longmont, and we went there often. Pearl Street was a fun destination any time of year, but especially in the summer when street musicians and buskers were performing. Several times a year the city would hold art or craft fairs on the Pearl Street mall.

We always took visitors to Pearl Street whether something was going on or not. It was fun to grab a coffee or ice cream and sit on a bench and people watch. Of course we enjoyed all the shopping, cute, kitchy shops and an abundance of local restaurants.

I vote "yes." Madison could benefit from a pedestrian mall such as Pearl Street. It's exciting to think about. I hope it happens.

Joan Traubenberg, Sun Prairie

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics