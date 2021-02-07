 Skip to main content
State Street mall may attract unrest -- Randy Zink
State Street mall may attract unrest -- Randy Zink

I’m all for turning State Street back into a jewel, but be careful what you wish for.

All it takes is a group of people who find pleasure in destroying public and personal property along side a mayor who seems to be a proponent of civil disobedience that leads to destruction, and you’ll end up with a new "Plywood Avenue," more hardworking people out of business, and a perception by tourists that Madison thrives on violent opinion.

Malls and promenades are great for positive gatherings and promoting business, but they are also a magnet for big and small gatherings of “social unrest.”

Randy Zink, Madison

