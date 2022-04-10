 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

State Street isn't what it used to be -- Angelina Martin

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

State Street in Madison is nothing like it was in the 1950s.

We could go to the Orpheum or the Capital Theater and watch movies all day. I can still smell the caramel corn at the caramel corn shop.

And progress also came along and did away with "Spaghetti Corners," by the corner of Park and Regent streets. Nothing is preserved. I have seen other cities preserve ethnic areas. It will always be a memory for me. The people there now have no memory of any of this.

It's sad.

Angelina Martin, Idaho Falls, Idaho 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics