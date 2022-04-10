State Street isn't what it used to be -- Angelina Martin

State Street in Madison is nothing like it was in the 1950s.
We could go to the Orpheum or the Capital Theater and watch movies all day. I can still smell the caramel corn at the caramel corn shop.
And progress also came along and did away with "Spaghetti Corners," by the corner of Park and Regent streets. Nothing is preserved. I have seen other cities preserve ethnic areas. It will always be a memory for me. The people there now have no memory of any of this.
It's sad.
Angelina Martin, Idaho Falls, Idaho