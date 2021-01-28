State Street is key to bus system -- Ken Streit

I have been on the transportation commission for a long time and respect the schedulers as well as the many riders who depend on buses getting through Downtown quickly to make transfers.

The commission is in the first year of a process that could set up new routes (in addition to bus rapid transit) that would better serve low income and outlying neighborhoods. While buses on State Street may have to wait for pedestrians, the bus-only route is a much faster path from the Square than rerouting to adjacent congested streets.