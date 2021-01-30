State Street is due for a facelift -- Kay Bloedorn

I totally agree with eliminating bus traffic on State Street and transforming it into a lovely pedestrian friendly walk way, like Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. It would make a huge and positive difference for the Downtown businesses and for tourism in Madison,.

One of my favorite photos is of my daughter sitting in front of one of the beautiful flower gardens on Pearl Street in Boulder. We visit there annually and enjoy the red brick walkway, shops, gardens, food, musicians and more. It is always very clean and well-maintained.