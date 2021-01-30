 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Street is due for a facelift -- Kay Bloedorn
0 comments

State Street is due for a facelift -- Kay Bloedorn

  • 0

I totally agree with eliminating bus traffic on State Street and transforming it into a lovely pedestrian friendly walk way, like Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado. It would make a huge and positive difference for the Downtown businesses and for tourism in Madison,.

One of my favorite photos is of my daughter sitting in front of one of the beautiful flower gardens on Pearl Street in Boulder. We visit there annually and enjoy the red brick walkway, shops, gardens, food, musicians and more. It is always very clean and well-maintained.

State Street looks dirty and is due for a major facelift.

Kay Bloedorn, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics