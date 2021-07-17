State Street is bad route for buses -- Richard Freihoefer

I am a city of Madison bus driver. Last Friday night my bus and I were attacked by a seemingly crazy man at the corner of Lake and State streets. My last day driving will be next Friday -- the job is just too risky these days.
Now I am imploring the city to remove all buses from State Street. Just ask yourself why would you want to funnel buses into a bottleneck like State Street. Buses have to crawl down State Street going 15 mph at the most while trying to avoid the often chaotic mix that is State Street. This is the opposite of rapid transit.
Buses, partying citizens, diners and skateboarders out for a good time just do not mix. The strange thing for me as a bus driver is that we do not need to use this worst route. Despite appeals from all sides, our stubborn mayor keeps insisting that buses on State Street are needed. If you love a place like many of us love State Street, why run buses and traffic through it.
On a positive note, it has been a great getting this city's children to school on time and working people to jobs.
Richard Freihoefer, Madison
