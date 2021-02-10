 Skip to main content
State Street in Madison needs higher standards -- Sigrid Knuti
I agree that cities should encourage urban density. But sometimes there is a compelling exception.

One is certainly Madison's historic State Street, which is a popular promenade between UW-Madison and the state Capitol. It is the most photographed street in Madison -- home to parades, festivals, rallies and markets. It deserves special consideration. The proposed 10-story apartment building with 400 units doesn’t fit the iconic ambiance of State Street.

The city Planning Commission has a chance to get this right. It should continue to redevelop State Street with the same standards and architectural integrity established with the redevelopment of buildings on the corner of State and Fairchild, across from the Overture Center. This new development on the 300 block of State Street should follow the example set by Jerry Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland, who gave us a model for creating an inviting commercial area near the Capitol with human scale and architectural texture.

The city should require standards for developers that will create a distinctive State Street that would be a charming place to live, dine, shop and continue to attract tourist. All it takes is a city Planning Commission and City Council determined to set appropriate redevelopment standards for State Street.

Sigrid Knuti, Madison

