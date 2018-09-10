I appreciated the State Journal's Sunday editorial, "Stylish hotel will enhance State Street," in support of the new hotel proposed Downtown.

Stylish hotel will enhance State Street OUR VIEW: Madison should OK $43M plan that respects history, refreshes stale site

There is widespread excitement about this project among those of us who live in this neighborhood and feel upper State Street badly needs this "shot in the arm." The manager of the proposed hotel, Provenance Hotels, has created a chain of smaller hotels in other cities that offer unique venues not only for guests, but for the public, and it has collaborated with local businesses to build shared success.

The developers have responded to many constructive suggestions to create an outstanding design for this challenging site. The Planning Commission and City Council should join the other committees that have already approved this proposal, and allow it to go forward.

As our Badgers hockey fans say, "drop the puck."

Tim Harrington, Madison