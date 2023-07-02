I read with interest the article "City rejects bid for 6-story project," about a development proposed by JD McCormick for State Street in Madison.

I feel the frustration expressed by the developer. But as a Downtown resident and lover of State Street, I think that his proposed building lacks the interesting architectural lines that should take place on our famous State Street.

Yes, some buildings probably need to be torn down and rebuilt, but this is a cookie-cutter design, the same we are seeing all over Madison.

Perhaps the developer should consider saving the historical facade, or designing something that would create a lasting memory for State Street, such as some of these buildings have done since the late 1800s.

Dory Christensen, Madison