State Street candy shop sells smiles -- Peggy Leary Walters

I have worked on State Street for the last four years. (Yes, we know, 2020 has been a different year.) The other day on my drive home, I was reflecting on my day at work. Kilwins is a happy place. This for the most part, is due to the owners Curtis and Amanda Diller, who genuinely care about their product, their staff and their customers.
People come into our store. We greet them (through our masks). They ask how it’s going and I reply, “I work in a candy store! I’m great!”
Some come in out of curiosity. Some to get a treat after a difficult day. Others follow the delicious smells emanating from the shop. Some come in to get warm.
All enter hoping to find what they want.
We encourage them to go for it. Don’t overthink. Any choice you make, will be a good choice.
For the moment, they need us. They’re from all around the world, or lifetime Madison residents. They are young and old. Rich and poor. They leave, happier than when they came in -- with a smile under their masks. And for the moment, this is the happiest place on earth.
Peggy Leary Walters, Madison