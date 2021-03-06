State Street business owners need help --David Polich

A recent In Business Magazine article by Mark Eisen questions whether State Street will ever return to its vibrant self after months of rioting, looting and the fear of the coronavirus.
A majority of State Street merchants are struggling or have gone out of business. Yes, some of these merchants are white, but many are immigrants. What did the powers of Madison do to help these merchants after months of unrest and the virus?
Next to nothing. They believe that helping a State Street merchant is akin to helping capitalism. They voted to allocate funds for “historically underrepresented” groups. Are not the Hispanic or Muslim immigrant merchants under-represented in Madison?
To grow as a city, we need more peer pressure and mentoring, more job training, and more promoting that Hispanic and Black children should stay in school. We need more stressing of family values and respect of all races and ethinicities.
The trashing and looting on State Street -- then justifying not helping the owners because they are not Black -- is hypocritical and a cause for the demise of State Street. Capitalism creates jobs for everyone.
David Polich, Madison