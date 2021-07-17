State St. still has a bright future -- Jerry J. Murphy

For the author of Tuesday's letter to the editor "Visit to Downtown was depressing," I have a few observations and a suggestion, as someone who walks those same streets in Madison daily for exercise.

Visit to Downtown was depressing -- Joe Tripalin Over the weekend my wife and I went to Downtown Madison for the first time since the pandemi…

First, very few storefronts have plywood still on the windows, and the great majority of those are on the 100 block of State Street on three buildings that are due to be razed for a new retail and hotel development. Second, while quite a few storefronts are vacant, several new businesses and restaurants are in the process of remodeling to open.

The entire retail sector has gone through massive changes caused by COVID-19, and the decline of brick-and-mortar stores. Neither of these two phenomena can be laid at the feet of the mayor and Madison City Council. Percentage-wise, I doubt more vacancies are on State Street than at East Towne Mall. Also, every one of those vacant stores represents an opportunity to new entrepreneurs to get their spot in the heart of Madison.