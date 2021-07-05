State St. isn't best bus route -- Paul J. Quinn

I have been engaged in the bus rapid transit project since its inception, attending numerous public meetings, both in-person (pre-pandemic) and virtually. Initially, I was convinced that the route that the transit managers have arrived at (around the Capitol Square and down State Street) was the most appropriate. But I have changed my mind.
The "streatery" program has made me realize that Downtown Madison is normally devoid of quiet, outdoor venues where a person can sit and socialize with friends without being exposed to the roar of trucks and buses and their fetid exhaust. And it has made me realize how much it needs them.
The mayor should change her mind as well and endorse route alternatives No. 2 or No. 3 that leave Capitol Square and State Street free of the bus rapid transit system. She would be remembered in years to come as the mayor responsible for the recapture of Downtown's evanescing vitality.
Paul J. Quinn, Madison