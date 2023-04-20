The state of Wisconsin has no business subsidizing Major League Baseball, the millionaire owners of the baseball clubs or the players with million-dollar contracts.
Spending nearly $300 million (estimated at $50 per person) to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee is idiotic. We have too many other essential needs that should be addressed now and in the future. Being blackmailed to keep a team in the state is a mug's game. The State Journal's April 9 editorial, "Get deal done to keep Crew in Wisconsin," supporting this use of public money was wrongheaded.
John Senseman, Verona