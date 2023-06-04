In Wisconsin, hardworking individuals find themselves trapped in a relentless cycle of struggle, unable to afford life’s necessities despite having full-time jobs.

This reality has sparked a debate about why Wisconsin has not raised its minimum wage, especially considering that neighboring states such as Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota have already done so. While 23 states are increasing their minimum wage in 2023, Wisconsin remains stagnant.

Raising the minimum wage would greatly benefit low-wage workers by improving their standard of living and boosting spending, which drives the economy. Those earning minimum wage struggle to meet basic needs such as housing, food, transportation, health care and child care. To prevent small businesses from being overwhelmed, a gradual approach to raising the minimum wage in Wisconsin would be the most effective strategy. This gradual phased increase has proven successful in other states and would ensure a smoother transition for businesses.

Passing legislation to raise the minimum wage is essential for alleviating hardship in Wisconsin and promoting economic growth. Wisconsin should strive to be a leader in improving living conditions for all its people, not falling behind our sister states in increasing the wages for our most vulnerable workers and families.

Grace Stombaugh, Platteville