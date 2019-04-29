I am vehemently opposed to wildlife killing contests in Wisconsin.
Such cruel means of killing important animals in our ecosystem needs to be outlawed. Horrifying tactics of attracting the targeted animals and killing them, such as blinding them and running them over repeatedly with a snowmobile or ATV, are unethical. Furthermore, the carcasses are often carelessly dumped without intent of use.
The devastation of so many species negatively impacts the environment. State Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, brought forth a bill proposing these hunting contests be banned in Wisconsin. I urge our state to follow the lead of California, Maryland and Vermont who have passed similar bills.
If you want to raise further awareness of this meaningful issue, please contact your state representatives immediately. Their votes will ultimately impact the future of Wisconsin’s wildlife. I deeply hope our state will appreciate the crucial importance of these beautiful animals on the environment.
Let’s show that we can honor Wisconsin’s long hunting tradition, while respecting humane ethical treatment of the animals and our ecosystem.
Isabelle Jaeckle, 7th grader, Madison